Electronic Arts today launched EA Sports FC 24 worldwide, available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fans are invited to join the club alongside the top 6.8 players who have already played EA Sports FC 24 during Early Access, an increase of more than 25% over last year. “Today, as we invite millions of fans to join the EA SPORTS FC World’s Greatest Game club, marks a milestone moment,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM of EA Sports FC. “The innovation at the heart of the development of FC 24, together with the commitment to achieve maximum authenticity, offers a never-before-seen and extremely entertaining football experience, which is complete, realistic, and above all creates a community that puts the his fans.”

The release of EA Sports FC 24 coincides with that of EA Sports FC Mobile also released during the week, as both titles lay the foundations for the EA Sports FC platform to create and grow football fandom through video games. EA Sports FC reaches fans globally through console, mobile, online and esports products. The game boasts a roster of players from the biggest clubs and leagues around the world, including LALIGA EA SPORTS, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barclays Women’s Super League and still others. “EA Sports FC 24 is our ultimate expression of interactive football and will connect fans around the world with their favorite clubs and players like never before,” said David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA Sports FC . “Together with 19,000 players, over 700 teams and more than 30 leagues, we enter the next chapter of the EA Sports FC brand with unprecedented authenticity and innovation around the world.”

EA Sports FC 24 uses three technologies that work together to create an experience that is authentic and true to real football. HyperMotionV, the biggest leap forward in realism, translates the fluidity of real football using volumetric data from over 180 high-level matches. Playing Styles, optimized from real-world Opta data and other sources, bring unprecedented dimension to athletes, going beyond overall ratings to highlight the on-field skills that make players special. The improved Frostbite engine refines details to make every moment of the game more like football. Additionally, women’s soccer has arrived in Ultimate Team, introducing six new leagues. With a talent pool of over 19,000 licensed players, there are also new ICONS, Heroes and world-class athletes from across men’s and women’s football to add to your Club and build your team around.

For the first time ever, your club’s players can be improved through Ultimate Team Evolutions, a new way to build your team around the players you love. Choose players who meet the Evolution criteria and complete a series of objectives to improve their individual skills, playstyles and overall ratings. EA Sports FC 24 offers greater control over the creation of football careers in Career Mode, in addition to the Coach Career and Player Career which exist as separate experiences. In the Player Career you can celebrate your successes with the addition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or, a new coveted trophy to pursue a player’s best. The Technical Career introduces a total management system that brings together two new elements: the Tactical View and the Preparators. New this year, EA Sports FC 24 sees the expansion of cross-platform play across all online multiplayer modes, including Clubs, Season Co-Op, Volta Football and Ultimate Team Co-Op. Starting from creation, no clubs will be tied to the creator’s platform, meaning that public clubs can be immediately discovered and joined by players from any platform of the same generation.