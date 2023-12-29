The latest one has been revealed classification weekly of the retail market of United Kingdom of 2023, which once again sees the podium unchanged, with EA Sports FC 24 in first place and followed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Hogwarts Legacy in second and third place respectively. Let's see the top 30 in full:

The usual suspects

The ranking does not differ much from that of previous weeks and once again sees the top positions occupied by the most successful games of 2023, which were probably also the most popular Christmas gifts.

The only noteworthy fluctuation is represented by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora which, after a less than enthusiastic debut in fifth place, dropped out of the top 10 last week, ranking twelfth, while it has now achieved eighth place, a sign that, as suggested by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft's action adventure has the potential to grind out good numbers in the long term despite a lackluster start.