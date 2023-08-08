You can view the Ultimate Team in-depth video directly from the player you find below at the indicated time or from the official EA Sports FC YouTube channel, at this address .

Tomorrow players will be able to find out more details about the Ultimate Team Of EA Sports FC 24 , by far the most famous and played mode of the Electronic Arts football series, thanks to a deep dive video. Mark the date and time on the calendar: the video will be available from 16:58 Italian tomorrow, Wednesday 9 August 2023 .

Lots of news for the Ultimate Team

The official description of the video reads: “Build the eleven of your dreams and compete in Ultimate Team, with more players than ever to add to your squad and new ways to improve those players in FC 24”, sadly offering no particular details on that which will be shown tomorrow.

We know that Ultimate Team will boast two big news this year. The first is that the mode will include women’s football, integrating six official competitions. There will be no distinction between men and women players, with the players therefore being able to compose mixed teams.

The other important novelty is the new mechanics of the Evolutionswhich allows you to raise the card values ​​of very young players by completing specific challenges, opening the door to many new possibilities in terms of team building.

We remind you that EA Sports FC 24 will be available from September 29 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 heir.