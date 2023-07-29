There official description of the video reads: “Choose your path on the pitch or on the touchline. Discover the new features of the Player Career Mode and the Manager Career Mode in EA SPORTS FC 24.”

Electronic Arts has confirmed that we will be able to see a new trailer of EA Sports FC 24 . To be precise, it will be an in-depth analysis for the Career mode . The video will start on July 31st at 4.58pm Italian time, or about 47 hours from the time of writing this news.

EA Sports FC 24, some details on the new trailer

Based on reports from PlayStation Game Size gameplay video it should be 6 minutes and 54 seconds long. We specify that this is not official information, even if usually this Twitter account is accurate with this type of data. However, we do not know if this duration also includes a small countdown. In any case, it does not seem that EA Sports FC 24 will offer a very long presentation.

We also remind you that, as already indicated, EA Sports FC 24 will include two career modes: in one we will be able to play as a coach and lead our team to national and international victory; in the other we will be a specific player and we will have to play our role in the correct way to demonstrate our skills.

We remind you that EA Sports FC 24 will arrive on September 29 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, according to the authors, EA Sports FC 24 on Switch is “a great achievement”: it is “comparable” with the PS4 and Xbox One versions.