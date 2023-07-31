













You see, the change from FIFA to EA Sports FC 24 It is not only given in the name section, it is also a constant evolution in the search to take advantage of all the technology that is within reach. What will soon crystallize into a installment coming out in September 2023, took time to pull off.

For this reason, it is always important to correctly measure what Electronic Arts soccer games propose. It is not just saying that “it is the same game, but with another number”. It is very easy to say “it’s the same game”, but at a competitive level things have changed a lot and are much deeper. Of course, “the goal” is exploited to the limit, but with what is proposed on this occasion, we already have more variables and conditionals to take advantage of.

We had the opportunity to talk with Sam Rivera, the producer of EA Sports FC 24 and it solved several doubts about what awaits us with this title which is closer every day and that you will surely want to know.

What you need to know about EA Sports FC 24

A technology that takes many years of planning

The first big leap EA Sports FC 24 At the time of separating from FIFA 23 it has to do with the Hypermotion engine which is now accompanied by a V. This consonant is nothing more than an ornament. That V is for volumetric capture and is the next step for this soccer franchise.

You see, the last installments of FIFA had used soccer players in motion capture suits. Which is fine, because it’s the standard and it makes the movements very real. The point is that the next step no longer needs those outfits and cameras that record those movements, now other technology takes care of it.

Source: EA Sports – Sam Rivera, Producer of EA Sports FC 24

Hypermotion V captures a competitive match and that is why they do so much promotion of certain plays that Erling Haaland made in the Premier League and in the Champions League recreated in EA Sports FC 24. Translating those movements relied on volumetric capture technology that took more than 4 years in the making and had its first tests in 2018.

What this year we will have in the EA Sports sports game is the development of more than 4 years of work and taking advantage of what the new consoles can do, since all these advances are also tied to what technology can do or not in this moment.

Leveraging the use of Artificial Intelligence

One of the concerns of the world is that Artificial Intelligence is taking the work of many people and in EA Sports FC 24 It is not the exception, only that here, what is being sought is to take advantage of it to generate something else or, in this precise case, take the animations to another level. Volumetric capture generates a lot of animations and there are a lot of variables to consider and review. It is not that they are made by magic and recreated in the game.

Sam Rivera told us that there isn’t a sports game that has an algorithm that can go through 1,200+ players and understand the difference in movement in each hand and put it in the game. This used to be manual, it was done by an animator and, despite the fact that they have a lot of automation, they still have a team that has to make sure that things have to come out correctly in the final product.

Source: EA Sports

This is also the first big leap in technology between installments and what in 2018 began as a test, is now at a kind of point of maturity in which the public can enjoy the product that is going to be presented. “We can recreate the exact movement of 1,200 players,” stated Sam Rivera.

This, without a doubt, is an improvement that does not occur every day and that demonstrates something very interesting, the idea that sports video games develop from one year to the next, it is not like that, there is a lot of research and development that does not fade from one day to the next and that requires time to be finished

What is and what is not for EA Sports FC 24?

One of the surprises you will have EA Sports FC 24 It is that the Nintendo Switch version had a conscientious development and that it will not be a copy paste of the previous versions only with updated equipment and licenses. Now it was sought to bring the gaming experience to a certain extent to what the “La Gran N” console can offer. In previous reports we learned that this portable version was going to be more or less on par with Xbox One and PS4.

Sam Rivera pointed out that the development team that is in charge of the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X did get very involved in Nintendo Switch and for all that work it was possible to bring this new installment to the hybrid console. Of course, it won’t be until we can review the game that we can get a better idea of ​​what did and didn’t get done. What is to be applauded is that they managed to continue supporting this platform.

Source: EA Sports

On the other hand, EA Sports FC 24 a lot of the use of Artificial Intelligence and the capture of the competitive matches of the most important leagues in the world. We already know that we will be able to see the same twists that Sam Kerr does after scoring a goal or the way the Real Madrid forwards run. But what about the balls? Not all licensed balls have the same physical characteristics.

We asked if we would also see progress in this section, but it was said not. It wouldn’t be such a specific setting. What came out was the average catch of the balls used in the different leagues that had access to the catches. Perhaps, with a bit of luck, in a future installment, we will discuss the physics of the different balls with which soccer is played in the world.

And how about the game?

If it was possible to try a little EA Sports FC 24, The thing is, the game is also going through a process where we’re just testing a shred of the final work. If we were to base our review around such a limited demo for a match between Manchester City and PSG, well, we’d get nowhere.

EA Sports FC 24 Surely it has already gone through more severe adjustments where the animations are better polished and the game experience at the time of the games is much more precise and entertaining. What we tested gave us a better idea of ​​how exact passes are set up, that players are running at off-kilter speeds, and that it’s fun, but a few issues to fix.

Let’s hope the game is ready for release, because it will be under scrutiny all the time, because having the FIFA name was a kind of official seal that suppressed the competition and now, with a name of its own, the fans will be much more severe.

Are you going to enter this football game? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

