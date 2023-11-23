An alleged bugs it’s all the rage on the internet as far as this goes EA Sports FC 24 and in particular Massimiliano Allegriwhich apparently returned to the field in the EA game performing various skillswhile remaining strictly in jacket and tie.

In the video below we can see the curious case in action, not taken from the actual gameplay but in a moment of selection with the home screen occupied by the aforementioned coach in the guise of a footballer.

On the other hand, this is not without some sense, considering that Allegri was also a midfielder before starting his career as a manager.

However, in the video his features are the current ones, and the dress worn is also the elegant suit with suit and tie with which he usually appears in the cutscenes of EA Sports FC 24.