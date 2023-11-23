An alleged bugs it’s all the rage on the internet as far as this goes EA Sports FC 24 and in particular Massimiliano Allegriwhich apparently returned to the field in the EA game performing various skillswhile remaining strictly in jacket and tie.
In the video below we can see the curious case in action, not taken from the actual gameplay but in a moment of selection with the home screen occupied by the aforementioned coach in the guise of a footballer.
On the other hand, this is not without some sense, considering that Allegri was also a midfielder before starting his career as a manager.
However, in the video his features are the current ones, and the dress worn is also the elegant suit with suit and tie with which he usually appears in the cutscenes of EA Sports FC 24.
A strange case
The episode in question is defined as a bug, although it could rather be a sort of montage created as a joke by some fans, but the video has meanwhile become quite viral on social media, at least among fans of the EA game.
Usually, in that area of the screen it is possible to see some current football star such as Erling Haaland of Manchester City or Sam Kerr of Chelsea, but in this case Massimiliano Allegri instead appears intent on dispensing skills in the middle of the football pitch.
While waiting to see any developments on the issue, for the moment we limit ourselves to appreciating the strange scene, with the reactions we can expect from the various fans. Meanwhile, EA Sports FC 24 without much surprise finds itself at the top of the sales charts in Europe in October, a clear sign that the name change has not affected its popularity.
