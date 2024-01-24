Title Update 8 available on PS4 and Xbox One platforms, while it is expected to arrive on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch soon

Electronic Arts has launched the long-awaited Title Update 8 for EA Sports FC 24 on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms, while the arrival on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch is expected soon. With this eighth update, the Canadian software house has resolved a series of gameplay problems and numerous bugs identified in the Ultimate Team, Career and Volta game modes. Additionally, some improvements have been made to the audio and visual aspects of the game. Below are all the official update notes provided by Electronic Arts.

Ultimate Team

Fixed issues with help information appearing unintentionally during Squad Building Challenges (SBC).

Fixed some visual issues with Squad Foundation player items when opening packs.

Fixed a rare EA connect button display issue.

Gameplay and Volta

Improved the trajectory of the ball when successfully volleying.

Fixed a rare issue where the scoreboard would stop updating properly.

Career mode

Fixed badge display errors on the player bio screen.

When creating a club in the Manager Career, some kits were not available.

General, audio and video