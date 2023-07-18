If in the last few months nothing had been heard about the new football title of EA Sports, the last few days have instead been for us a real avalanche – or “tsunami” given the hot season – of novelties. In fact, in addition to having attended the live showcase during which it was explained to us in broad terms what it really is EA Sports FC 24we even got to witness one specific showcase for newspapers, dedicated to the new football simulator, and we were even able to try one by hand PRE-BETA demos of the game.

Witnesses of the passing of the baton

As already mentioned, a few days ago the showcase for the official reveal gave us a good overview of what awaits us in the game, which is preparing to honorably collect the baton passed to it by FIFA, with all its very large numbers. We have seen how there will be big news from the point of view of the technical side, among the “Play Styles” of the players and the improvements of the Hypermotion V technologybut also great confirmations such as the official licenses of some major competitions (including also Champions League And Serie A Tim), and the growth of the section dedicated to women’s socceran ever brighter reality at European and global level.

And again, we have seen that new features will also arrive for Ultimate Teamwhere players will be upgradeable, or real new games, like FC Mobile And FC Tactical. In short, already from what we have seen on the surface, it seems that this EA Sports FC 24 has built on the solid foundation that has strengthened over the years, and has built an even larger ecosystem on it. But as we told you just now, we’ve got to dig a little deeper with a new showcase, and we even have tried with hand a PRE BETA demo of the game.

The interface we wanted

True, much has been taken from the past, but this opportunity given by the change of brand has granted the development team EA Sports to get a handle on those slightly more indigestible parts, which inevitably needed streamlining.

First of all the game interface: in EA Sports FC we will have it available a streamlined, direct, clear menu. This means no more pages and pages of giant squares with ultra-colorful images that do nothing but pompously confuse: the team he wants the players to get on the pitch right awayin the way that the player himself prefers, without getting lost in useless mazes.

This aspect should not be underestimated, because the same shrewdness is just an example of how the user experience was the basis of the works of EA Sports during this year. Some things that I will say later will explain it better. A menu minimal, intuitive, refined, suitable for the new millennium, displayed vertically. Already from my words you will have understood that this thing is truly a godsend, it took a while, but it was achieved a breakthrough from this point of view.

Ultimate Team

As already mentioned, the individual modes will also have juicy news inside them, especially Ultimate Teamthe one most played ever by players “of theformer FIFA“. In fact as the players already said they will also be able to receive upgrades for individuals, making those that you generally wouldn’t use when compared to stronger ones less “obsolete”. This for example can be exploited for enhance some featuresor add strokes several that is not present in the base player, given that the already mentioned ones will also be present in the UT Play Styles. Clearly there will also be cosmetic upgrades to further differentiate the players. Not only boosts, but also the Women’s soccer finally comes to Ultimate Teaman addition to say the least important that goes even further to underline how much this discipline is growing on and off the field: this in EA Sports FC 24 count 6 competitions, 74 teamsAnd more than 1600 players.

I will spare myself many of the details that complete the picture, especially in the remaining competitions, but be aware that from what has emerged from the showcase they seem interesting enoughgiven that they enrich (even if maintaining a lean interface) the management experience, such as that of pre-match training or the management of the coach’s staff in career modes, as well as for the question of transfers from team to team.

Let’s take the field…

The things that interest us most, and that personally interest me most as a player who gets straight to the point, are those related to changes and al gameplay refinement. Much of what I will say was also found in the field during our test of the demo, despite some small bugs that will necessarily require a hotfix (we are still more than two months away from the launch).

Pad in hand, the thing we can most notice is in the “change of pace” of the gameplay. Things still happen a bit to FIFAwith stellar gallops of key players towards goal, or the specter of that much-hated kick-off glitch, but all in all the more of the same that distinguished the old iterations, with EA Sports FC 24 several things have also been filedso much so that finally a real, very real light can be glimpsed.

To understand what I mean and see things a little more closely, first of all it is necessary to underline that this EA Sports FC 24 wants to stand as a definitive leap forward (for this year) in terms of innovation in sports video games, where each player is unique. You therefore want to reach that kind of feedback, to savor the authenticity of the player. How do you do it?

First of all, there are the now overwhelmed Play Styles, which influence the player’s movements and stroke, those of the hands, but also the different style and curve for free kicks, or even the twists for headers. In total they are present 34 Play Styles. All of this was possible thanks to an important change of direction, which effectively – and can be felt in the field – reshuffled the cards as regards the authenticity of the movements: the volumetric capture 11v11 and the machine learning, which replace simple motion capture. This is data collected in over 100 games, with 1.3 billion different shots, all to create more realistic animations.

…And let’s play properly!

On the field, especially if you have played a lot on the green fields of FIFA 23, it is possible to notice a lot of “old” but really very much again, even if some things need a good fix (again, it was a PRE BETA). First of all, after the showcase, we were able to notice everything that has changed a graphic levelfrom the audience in the stands, to the more precise shapes of the bodies of the individual players, up to the aforementioned movements (for example the different acceleration from player to player).

Good response we got from ball physics (one of the things that was still hanging after last year, despite the improvements), whose flight is now regulated by AI.

The jobs that required particular care, hand in hand with the animations, were just the dribble of the players – now of different types – and above all the interception of the ball, which thanks to the Play Styles is now more “real”, or rather, players react as they would in reality. While we couldn’t get it right (since it’s a new feature), dribbling now has a effort dribble touch to regulate reaching the ball in certain situations.

The feature dedicated to ball protection with the player’s body, instead it had already been inserted last year, a novelty that has received improvements, as well as the labor file made on the direction of the powerful shots (Power Shots).

THE contrasts – reason for unspeakable swearing due to unwanted reactions and actions – they now focus more on keeping the ball close to the players feet once the tackle is made, whether standing or sliding. If you are smarter and can use them to the fullest, you will be able to enjoy an absolute novelty for i Precision Steps: these have been compared to real life ones, and to make them as accurate as possible you can now visualize them exactly where the passage will end upand you can also aadd an effect at the pass.

However, the DEFINITE improvement that we have been asking for for years, has finally arrived, and we wonder how it is possible that it took more than 10 years to get it: the reduction of input lag in the shots. This is nothing short of the feature that can heavily tip the balance in favor of this EA Sports FC 24. The player responsiveness is fundamental, and now the time from the start of pressing a key, to when the ball is actually hit, has been practically halved, because the players want (and I also want) that when I press the key, the ball goes towards the cursed opposing goal. Such an improvement could mark the turning point much more than graphics can do (without taking anything away from the big steps forward made with the Frostbite Engine).

In a nutshell we are faced with a title which, according to what they have shown us, combined with these few hours spent trying it, could really be the new beginning that we have longed for over the years. with an eye to the playerat the user experienceand above all respect for the most beautiful game in the world.