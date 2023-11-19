According to recent reports, there are problems with the servers Of EA Sports FC 24. The outage, which has not yet been acknowledged by EA, comes in the middle of Weekend League, EA FC’s competitive mode, and many players have complained about being disconnected during a match.
It is currently unclear whether the players will be compensated for missed matches. Given that the Weekend League only allows 20 games to be played and that a player disconnecting counts as a defeat, this is likely to cause major problems for many.
At the time of writing, There appear to be no official statements on the problem. VGC has contacted EA but has not yet received a response.
Problems on PlayStation for EA Sports FC 24
Speaking precisely about the problem from the point of view of Sony’s console, gamers PlayStation reported that the game reports that they are not connected to the PSN and that this is the cause of the EA Sports FC 24 problem. However, the problem is with the game as players report that they are actually able to access the PlayStation Store and other online games without problems.
Downdetector has also seen a massive increase in people reporting issues with the game, suggesting the outage is widespread across multiple parts of the world. Tell us, are you currently having access issues or are things getting better?
Certainly the problem could affect many, given that EA Sports FC 24 reached 14.5 million players in a month.
