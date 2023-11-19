According to recent reports, there are problems with the servers Of EA Sports FC 24. The outage, which has not yet been acknowledged by EA, comes in the middle of Weekend League, EA FC’s competitive mode, and many players have complained about being disconnected during a match.

It is currently unclear whether the players will be compensated for missed matches. Given that the Weekend League only allows 20 games to be played and that a player disconnecting counts as a defeat, this is likely to cause major problems for many.

At the time of writing, There appear to be no official statements on the problem. VGC has contacted EA but has not yet received a response.