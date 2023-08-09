EA Sports has presented a new in-depth video regarding the Ultimate Team mode in EA Sports FC 24, the new edition of FIFA that will be released on all PC and console platforms on September 22nd. The video is hosted by content creator Leah Revelle together with Jean Teather and Richard Walz: the presenters will walk viewers through a six-minute video highlighting all the new changes coming to Ultimate Team in FC 24. From the official publisher’s note : “Create the team of your dreams and compete in Ultimate Team with more players than ever to add to your starting eleven, among players from the past and present of men’s football and, starting this year, also among women’s football players , and with new ways to customize your club on and off the pitch. Evolve your club’s legends, play to improve your players with all-new Ultimate Team Evolutions and welcome women’s football with players from the biggest clubs and leagues from the World’s Most Beautiful Game, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barclays FA Women’s Super League, D1F, National Women’s Soccer League and the new additions Frauen-Bundesliga and Liga F. Whether you want to play solo in Squad Battles, together in Co-Op, online in Division Rivals, or against the best in Ultimate Team Champions, Ultimate Team connects you to the world of football throughout the season with a variety of content influenced by real football performances and competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and CONMEBOL Libertadores”.