EA Sports FC 24 he is the protagonist of the last one video comparison created by ElAnalistaDeBits, who placed the versions side by side PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch of the football game in order to highlight the differences.
As we already know, EA Sports FC 24 runs at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch: a necessary compromise to obtain a substantial equality in terms of content and functionality with current platforms, but on closer inspection not the only one.
In fact, it is easy to perceive a certain distance on Switch in terms of detail even compared to PS4, a clear sign of the use of one dynamic resolution or the lack of anti-aliasing, while the player models look the same but with significantly fewer effects to embellish them.
Anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2 is growing
Electronic Arts must certainly be applauded for not wanting to reiterate the classic Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch again this year, instead trying to bring all the new features of EA Sports FC 24 to the hybrid console despite having to give up the 60 frames and other details visual.
Of course the advent of Nintendo Switch 2 should solve this problem, and indeed it is possible that the developers wanted to lay the foundations for a version of the game that was fully backwards compatible and which will be able to run substantially better on the next model of the console.
