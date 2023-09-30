EA Sports FC 24 he is the protagonist of the last one video comparison created by ElAnalistaDeBits, who placed the versions side by side PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch of the football game in order to highlight the differences.

As we already know, EA Sports FC 24 runs at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch: a necessary compromise to obtain a substantial equality in terms of content and functionality with current platforms, but on closer inspection not the only one.

In fact, it is easy to perceive a certain distance on Switch in terms of detail even compared to PS4, a clear sign of the use of one dynamic resolution or the lack of anti-aliasing, while the player models look the same but with significantly fewer effects to embellish them.