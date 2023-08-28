EA Sports FC 24 he is the protagonist of one TV spot in which they appear Zidane and Beckhamat the end of a series of sequences designed to communicate the very high degree of involvement offered by the Electronic Arts football game.

The video it’s not surprisingly called “Play Closer”, it’s truly spectacular and shows some players grappling with the EA title, apparently never so close to real games: the faces of the two legends at the end seem to confirm it.

Out on September 29, EA Sports FC 24 promises to bring the best football experience ever for the franchise, which as you know has dropped the FIFA name.