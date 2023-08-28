EA Sports FC 24 he is the protagonist of one TV spot in which they appear Zidane and Beckhamat the end of a series of sequences designed to communicate the very high degree of involvement offered by the Electronic Arts football game.
The video it’s not surprisingly called “Play Closer”, it’s truly spectacular and shows some players grappling with the EA title, apparently never so close to real games: the faces of the two legends at the end seem to confirm it.
Out on September 29, EA Sports FC 24 promises to bring the best football experience ever for the franchise, which as you know has dropped the FIFA name.
Lots of news
EA Sports FC 24 is the first episode of a new course for the series given that, as already mentioned, the FIFA name was abandoned due to the lack of agreement with the international sports organization, however still well-intentioned to have an official representation in the video game market.
Just to take advantage of this change the developers have included in the new episode a large number of contents and worked to further refine the gameplay, while also trying to accommodate the feedback provided by the many fans of the franchise.
