Obviously this is a partial list. The data comes from the closed beta version, as mentioned, and this means that i dataminer do not yet have access to all the information on EA Sports FC 24. In any case, it is already a first good confirmation of the work done by the developers.

The closed beta of EA Sports FC 24 started and through it the data miners started looking for some information about the sports game. For example, the ex-FIFA will include various new faces created with the face scan technology and the EAFC 24 News account has compiled a list of players already confirmed to do so:

EA Sports FC 24 and the Face Scan

EA Sports FC 24 obviously aims to offer a game with a even better graphics quality and for this reason the development team has collaborated with a good number of players to scan their faces and propose an even more faithful version of them within the video game.

Some players who have obtained a Face Scan they were already in the game with a good quality face, but of course even then the forward jump should be visible. EA Sports FC 24 will then also propose faces of players who had previously been overshadowed. The choice is most likely based on the fame of the player.

Tell us, which lesser-known players do you think deserve a Face Scan in EA Sports FC 24?

