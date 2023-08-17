EA has published a long in-depth videos on EA Sports FC 24mainly focused on modalities Club and Voltacentral elements of the gaming experience in the football series in question.
You can get all the details on the Club and Volta modes by watching the video below, which focuses on different aspects of them, going to illustrate the major innovations introduced in this year’s edition.
These are significant steps forward, which add to the other information that has emerged so far, such as the news of the Ultimate Team mode and more.
The news of Club and Volta in EA Sports FC 24
The video therefore shows some characteristics interesting aspects of EA Sports FC 24, in particular regarding:
- Cross-play: The game allows you to share a Club regardless of where you play, thanks to the extended cross-play between legacy consoles (PS4/Xbox One) and current generation (PS5/Xbox Series X|S/PC) . This also unlocks unified leaderboards, one for each generation, so players on different consoles can compete against each other for global ranking
- Clubs League Season + Playoffs: The Season gets a new format with a new dynamic of Clubs in EA SPORTS FC 24. During each Season, Clubs compete in a League Stage, advancing from the lowest to the highest division, earning points and aiming for promotion. This is in continuity with the past, but the novelty is represented by the fact that each Season culminates in a new stage of the Playoffs in which the Clubs have a fixed number of matches available to climb the League table and earn further end-of-season rewards in the form of Fans, reputation and unique Clubs League trophies
- Club progression: it is important to grow the Club, beyond the Pro, together with friends, gaining fans to unlock reputation levels and increase the exposure of your Club. The popularity of the Club therefore becomes an important element for the overall progression
- Styles of Play in Clubs: the game allows you to transform your Pro by adopting different Styles of Play, which can distinguish him on the pitch
In recent days, we have seen the gameplay trailer dedicated to Matchday and the news of the Coach and Player Career.
