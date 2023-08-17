EA has published a long in-depth videos on EA Sports FC 24mainly focused on modalities Club and Voltacentral elements of the gaming experience in the football series in question.

You can get all the details on the Club and Volta modes by watching the video below, which focuses on different aspects of them, going to illustrate the major innovations introduced in this year’s edition.

These are significant steps forward, which add to the other information that has emerged so far, such as the news of the Ultimate Team mode and more.