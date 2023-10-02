To be precise, these are the modules that will not be possible to use in official competitions in the coming weeks:

The news comes from a post on Twitter | X by Olle Arbin of the Ninjas in Pajamas team, who received this information via a note sent by the company to all professional players.

Electronic Arts has decided to ban from official tournaments Of EA Sports FC 24 all the formations with defenses of 3 and 5 players consequently greatly limiting the tactical options for professional players.

The community is divided on EA Sports’ decision

Olle and other professional players seem to have appreciated the choice made by Electronic Arts, as in the past the aforementioned modules dominated the competitive scene and generally guaranteed better results on virtual football pitches.

On the other hand there are those who criticize the decision, saying that the developers should better balance the various formations rather than simply banning the most advantageous and used ones. There are also those who point out that limiting the choice of formation goes against the spirit of football itself and how ironically EA Sports often talks about tactical depth as one of the strong points of its games.

Clearly the hope is that this imposition is only temporary and that in the future all modules will be made available in official tournaments after a patch aimed at improving balance.

In any case, it is worth pointing out that this rule is valid only for official tournaments, so you can continue to use your favorite modules in all the numerous online and offline modes offered by the game.

Meanwhile, EA Sports FC 24 has reached the top of the English sales rankings, recording the best second launch of 2023.