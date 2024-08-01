EA Sportsin Italy, is known first of all for its soccer game, once known as FIFA and now as EA Sports FC. However, the company works on many sports video games and one of these is EA Sports College Football 25, which has proved to be a success since its launch in July.

The publisher explains that the work can boast over 150 unique stadiums and 11,000 players faithfully recreated. These are huge numbers: how is it possible? The result was achieved with the support of theIA.