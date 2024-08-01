EA Sports explains how the use of artificial intelligence has helped the team create over 11,000 created players and 150 stadiums. Here’s what the company’s CEO has to say.
EA Sportsin Italy, is known first of all for its soccer game, once known as FIFA and now as EA Sports FC. However, the company works on many sports video games and one of these is EA Sports College Football 25, which has proved to be a success since its launch in July.
The publisher explains that the work can boast over 150 unique stadiums and 11,000 players faithfully recreated. These are huge numbers: how is it possible? The result was achieved with the support of theIA.
EA CEO’s comment
During the latest financial report, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said: “The creation of 150 unique stadiums and the likenesses of over 11,000 players would not be possible without EA’s deep history as a technology leader and our incredibly passionate and talented teams harnessing the power of AI and machine learning to deliver truly extraordinary entertainment.”
“The reality is that our teams are incredible and we have built some workflows to make them easierbut they were amplified and accelerated by AI and machine learning. We were able to take a whole plethora of photographic images of 11,000 players and build workflows where AI and machine learning would generate heads and our very talented artists would be able to come in and tweak and improve those heads, without having to go through full head development programs. Without AI, we would not have been able to deliver College Football at the level that we have, even though we put many, many years of development into the team.”
What do you think about this approach to development?
Not all companies see it the same way of course, Nintendo will not use artificial intelligence for its games, it doesn’t need it.
#Sports #boasts #achievements #artificial #intelligence #players #stadiums #created
Leave a Reply