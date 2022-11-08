Like every four years, EA Sports, via FIFA 23, released its prediction about the 2022 Qatar World Cup that is very close to starting. This was published thanks to the fact that the famous video game is about to launch an update that contains everything related to the World Cup (with stadiums, updated shirts, new faces and much more) and that is why it published this prediction with the aim of continuing to promote this new version of the game. videogame.
It is worth noting that in the last 3 editions of the World Cup, EA’s algorithm correctly predicted the winners of the title: Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014 and Russia in 2018.
As for the prediction made by the most famous video game company in the world, it says that both Brazil and Argentina finish the group stage as leaders of their respective groups and that they would then meet in the final of Qatar 2022. This is already a mistake. that in case both teams get the first place in their groups they would only meet in the semifinals in case they advance in the eighth and quarterfinals respectively.
As for the rest of the simulation, EA places the United States as the great surprise of the World Cup by reaching the quarterfinals and France as the team that completes the World Cup podium. On the individual statistics side, Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or and the Booty d’Or, respectively, while the Golden Glove went to Emiliano Martínez by scoring four clean sheets in the 7 games he played in the simulation.
