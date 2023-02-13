The Californian house, which will switch from FIFA to EA Sports FC this year, would be ready to confirm itself as lead partner of the Premier League.

EA Sports has reportedly agreed to pay £488m (around €550m) to maintain its status as lead partner of the Premier League. The Californian developer has been the exclusive licensee of FIFA video game rights for thirty years, but FIFA 23 was the last game the parties worked on together over disagreements over numbers and the nature of a possible renewal. The international federation would have asked for $1 billion and a farewell to exclusivity, requests that led to the break and pushed the developer to announce EA Sports FC, a new series that will debut this year.

The deal with EA Sports —

The partnership with the Premier League seems to be another step in building the new brand. If the negotiation were to be successful, as he reports Sky News, EA Sports would be the Premier League’s main partner for the next six years, including (but not limited to) exclusivity in video games. EA Sports would pay £80 million a year to the English league throughout the term of the deal.

What does the Premier League gain —

A deal that would be worth nearly double the previous one, making it a lucrative opportunity for the league. The two parties have been collaborating since 2016, and so far the partnership has been very positive for both. However, for now, the Premier League has declined to comment on the rumors. Certainly, the figures would help the English to increase their financial and cultural dominance over LaLiga and Serie A, as also witnessed by the last transfer window: in short, the Super League already exists…