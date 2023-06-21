There is a major reorganization going on inside a Electronic Artswhich has already led to a major change in the structure of the company, with EA Sports and EA Games which were split and with the latter being renamed to “EA Entertainment”.

This is the signal that Electronic Arts wants to expand beyond the world of video games, where possible, as explained by the CEO Andrew Wilson in a message with the announcement: “We are building the future of interactive entertainment on a foundation made by legendary series and innovative new experiences, which represent massive growth opportunities.”

Laura Miele, the former Chief Operating Officer (COO), will become President of Entertainment, Technology, and Central Development a EA Entertainment, where he will work closely with Vince Zampella (the head of Respawn Entertainment) and other executives. Cam Weber, who was born into the ranks of the company’s football games, will continue to lead EA Sports. Both will have greater control over their respective labels, which will allow them to oversee the budget of projects and have greater flexibility in making decisions.

Andrew Wilson he will continue to be the CEO and chair both labels. The news coincides with the retirement of Chief Experiences Officer Chris Bruzzo and Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh, whose roles will be taken by David Tinson and Stuart Canfield respectively.