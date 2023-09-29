He EA Sports FC 24 will come to switch on September 29, 2023, and will be the most complete version of the game to date. EA has gone back to the drawing board to provide owners of switch a complete football experience, this time providing a release that includes the same functionality as the versions of PS4/XB1.

A few hours before the arrival of the game, EA has laid out an absolutely massive breakdown of everything that owners of switch can expect from EA Sports FC 24 in switch. From the base game to Ultimate Teams, Clubs to Career, you can get a detailed overview of everything that is available. There is even a section that focuses exclusively on specific features of switchand you can see those notes below.

Zoom and Touch Screen Navigation

When playing in handheld mode, you will be able to interact with the screen and zoom in and out using the pinch technique:

Touch the screen with 2 fingers.

To zoom, move your fingers away from each other while touching the screen.

To zoom out, move your fingers closer to each other while touching the screen.

When you release the screen, the zoom will remain at the same level for 5 seconds, after which it will return to 100% by default.

You can also navigate menus or set up match instructions simply by using the touch screen compatibility. Simply tap any button or interactive element within the game to select it.

Touchscreen support does not extend to the game itself.

Both options can be activated or deactivated from Accessibility Settings.

Single Joy-Con Multiplayer

Split Joy-Con support allows you and your friends to play cooperative multiplayer or 1v1 using a single set of Joy-Con controllers.

You can enable the feature on the Select a Side screen by pressing the Y button.

From here, you can change controls by simultaneously pressing SL and SR on each Joy-Con.

Once you’ve chosen your desired settings, you can press ready on each Joy-Con to return to the game.

Local Seasons

Local Seasons is a unique mode in switch that allows you to play with another player switch if they are close to each other (10 meters).

It depends only on the built-in WiFi of switchallowing you to play even if you are not connected to a network, making it a great way for you and your friends to enjoy EA SPORTS FC 24 while traveling or in remote locations with limited network availability.

To access the mode, you must go to Local Seasons in the Main Menu and select “Enter Seasons” at the same time as the other console.

Once the matchmaking is done and you are happy with your selection, you can proceed to the game.