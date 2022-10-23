EA has promised The Sims fans it “will do better” after its recent Behind The Sims Summit only featured a single “black simmer”.

As part of its first ever Behind the Sims Summit Stream event EA gave a “super early” look at its next Sims game, codenamed Project Rene, and shared a few future plans for The Sims 4.

However, as first noted by content creator and streamer ebony and amplified by other unhappy players, the presentation – in EA’s own words – “did not fairly represent our vast community of players”, forcing EA to acknowledge it had “let [players] down”.

Our creator segments during the Behind The Sims Summit did not fairly represent our vast community of players. Black Simmers deserve to feel seen in all that we do at The Sims, so we’re holding ourselves accountable to this mistake and will do better moving forward. https://t.co/ZOiM7HqOlj — The Sims (@TheSims) October 22, 2022

“Our creator segments during the Behind The Sims Summit did not fairly represent our vast community of players,” EA said in the statement, which stopped short of issuing an apology. “Black Simmers deserve to feel seen in all that we do at The Sims, so we’re holding ourselves accountable to this mistake and will do better moving forward.”

“I see black creators consistently busting their backsides for your game – and they have been for years. It’s mostly how I follow Sims news,” tweeted content creator and prolific streamer, Hannah Rutherford. “The fact you missed this in 2022 and in the UK Black History Month (I know you’re not UK but some of your players are) is mindboggling.”

“You are right in your frustrations, and we let you down,” EA said in a direct reply to Ebonix. “We owe it to you and each of our Black creators and players to make sure you are seen and celebrated for all that you bring to The Sims and The Sims community.”