While we already knew that EA was preparing the next Battlefield 6, the news around the next installment of this warlike multiplayer shooter has been quite scarce in recent months. However, it seems that this silence is finally coming to an end, with the latest statement from Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, who confirmed during the presentation of the company’s results that a big show is already being planned this spring.

Although this did not remove so that he took advantage of to advance us some details. Wilson mentioned that the game «Take full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever. With maps of an unprecedented scale […] The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones«.

According to previous statements, Battlefield 6 will be a “soft reboot”, restarting some elements of the saga but keeping those that give it personality. This probably means that the game will go beyond 64 players, the current limit in Battlefield V. But more importantly, it is the fact that the series has been confirmed to return to this scenario of “total war”, which indicates a continuation of the modern war game style of Battlefield 4.

Nevertheless, the doubts are now in whether the game will include some kind of battle royale mode, already seen in Battlefield 5 Firestorm, and in line with the hit Call of Duty: Warzone. And the fact is that the EA executive has only advanced that «we are studying all forms of experience to be sure that this is exactly the game that Battlefield fans want to play and the game we think will grow the Battlefield series«.

Considering that Battlefield V already has NVIDIA DLSS technology, which increases frame rates by artificially increasing resolution using machine learning algorithms, it might be assumed that the next installment will maintain the use of this technology. Although given its late date for this year, this is certainly a perfect opportunity for AMD to release its own technology just in time for Battlefield 6. Also, the game it will also be compatible with Direct RayTracing, compatible with both NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2 architectures.

Thus, from EA they have also wanted to reiterate their latest promises made at the end of 2020, ensuring once again your intention to launch the game during the holiday season this year. And it is in fact that they ensure that the development of Battlefield 6 is ahead of its internal calendar, which although at the moment it does not guarantee an advance date, at least it assures us that there should be no delays.