The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). increased its stake in Electronic Arts. A new document referring to the three months ended March 31, 2023 shows that the fund bought new shares of the publisher of FIFA during the fourth quarter of 2022. Prior to the fourth quarter, the PIF held 16.01 million shares of EA, but at the end of Q1 2023 it held 24.81 million, an increase of 55%.

Electronic Arts is one of several large US game publishers that the PIF has invested in, including Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The organization also has invested heavily in Asian companies, acquiring stakes in Capcom, Nexon and Nintendo. Earlier this year, the PIF increased its stake in the latter to 8.26%.

Also last year, PIF subsidiary Savvy Games Group bought a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group, while the company prince of Saudi ArabiaElectronic Gaming Development Company, owns 96% of SNK.

GamesIndustry.biz reminds how the Saudi Arabian involvement has caused various controversies in the gaming world, due to the limited human rights offered by the country. The prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is also at the center of various accusations, including the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

We also know that Saudi Arabia is building a $38 billion gaming hub.