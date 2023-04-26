EA has revealed the accessibility options it’s added to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including a Slow Mode toggle to ease both combat and platforming.

Other options include fully remapping the controls, subtitle and visual options, and multiple difficulty settings.

“With Jedi: Survivor, we’ve been able to build on what we learned from Fallen Order,” said Jonas Lundqvist, senior director of development, in a new blog post on topic.

“We were fortunate to receive great feedback from the community when we released the original game back in 2019, enabling us to keep improving the game after launch. That experience, and those learnings, have been hugely important in getting us to where we are today as they’ve influenced our process as well as specific features on Jedi: Survivor, and so we’d like to thank our community for that as together we are opening the game up for more players to enjoy.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Final Gameplay Trailer

Slow Mode will allow players to slow all the action for ease of play. It can also be auto-activated just for combat.

“The Slow Mode has been a particularly exciting feature to work on because of its versatility,” said Lundqvist. “It primarily started out as a feature that we thought would be helpful in combat, but quickly realized that it could be beneficial for anything that had a timing component. It opens up some of our platforming to be more accessible, allows for different reaction times and helps make the game generally more accessible to a larger audience.”

Five difficulty settings will be available – from Story Mode to Jedi Grand Master – and EA confirms that there is no difference in the in-game rewards earned. “We encourage players to choose the difficulty level that will make their gameplay experience most enjoyable,” reads the blog post.

Other accessibility options include: numerous toggles for subtitles and closed captions; HUD scaling, color profile settings, color blind options; Gameplay modifiers like auto-targeting, button mash options, and navigation assist.

More options will also be added post-launch, including a high contrast mode and menu narration.

“At Electronic Arts, we strive to reduce and eliminate unnecessary accessibility barriers so that everyone can enjoy our games. Respawn showcases a true dedication to our accessibility commitments in Jedi: Survivor by considering accessibility from the start, making it a core part of their design process, and listening to the community,” said EA’s program lead for accessibility Morgan Baker.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set for release on 28th April across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.