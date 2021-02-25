For those of you who don’t know, EA Play is Electronic Arts’ video game subscription service, which works exactly like Xbox Game Pass. For a few months, this service has been available simultaneously with Microsoft for all those users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which makes it a very important service for Xbox users.
As with Xbox Game Pass, Electronic Arts is continually adding titles from its catalog to its service, and today we have been able to knowthe 3 new games to join EA Play in March. Among them, the name of Star Wars: Squadrons stands out, the last title in the franchise created by George Lucas, and which does not allow you to enjoy a title entirely of ships within the saga.
Below you can take a look at theThe 3 new games to join EA Play in March.
Star wars squadrons
Master the art of starfighter combat in authentic STAR WARS ™: Squadrons piloting. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline rush of multiplayer first-person space battles with your squad. Get ready and jump into the starfighter cabins of the New Republic and Empire fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust your squad composition to suit different styles and crush your rivals. Succeed as a team and complete tactical battlefield objectives known and never seen before, including the gas giant Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.
Madden NFL 2021
A new generation is making its mark on the NFL. Will you rise to the occasion? Change how you play and take control of your own legacy. Become a true star in the world of American football or control your favorite stars to lead them to the title with Madden NFL 2021.
NHL 2021
In EA SPORTS NHL 21, the most creative, resourceful and intrepid players are rewarded. This year you’ll be able to perform moves inspired by the league’s most innovative players. An expanded and redesigned Be A Pro mode makes your journey to become one of the best players in the league much more immersive, with a dynamic conversation system that shapes everything from your relationship with the technical staff to your salary and sponsorship negotiations … Even your interactions off the court will affect chemistry in matches.
