There is still no official and probably precise information will be difficult to obtain, but it seems, from various sources, that Electronic Arts have made some mass layoffs that would particularly affect a section of his testersmainly engaged in Apex Legends.

The matter was first reported by Kotaku through unidentified sources, and then also corroborated by Tom Henderson on Insider-Gaming, from whom we learn that the overall count should amount to approximately 200 peopleall (or almost) engaged on Apex Legends within the Baton Rogue division, but who had also previously worked on several other titles.

It seems that the matter has come completely suddenly, with a mysterious “mandatory meeting on Zoom” that took place in the past few hours and during which these 200 testers were actually fired shutting down the entire Baton Rogue division focused on game quality control and recently specializing in Apex Legends.

According to the sources consulted, it seems that not even the managers of the section knew anything about the matter, which therefore would have come completely out of the blue. At this point, we are awaiting any confirmation on the matter and also news on possible redeployments of personnel, if they are already envisaged.

We find ourselves in a very problematic phase especially as regards the “tech” industry, with layoffs that are happening in a disturbing way even among huge companies as we have seen with the 10,000 personnel cuts made by Microsoft and the 12,000 made by Google just for regarding the latter period.