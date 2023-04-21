Electronic Arts today revealed the first full-length gameplay trailer for Immortals of Aveum, which is the company’s next first-person shooter. Last week, AE formally announced Immortals of Aveum and confirmed its release in just a few months. And although those interested in the game were eager to see more about what its gameplay would be like, until today, and to a large extent, answers have been provided.

With a total duration of more than six minutes, the new gameplay video of Immortals of Aveum gives us the best view yet of the game. This trailer not only highlights many of the abilities and powers that players will have at their disposal, but also introduces some of the different characters that will play key roles in its story. In addition to showing only combat sequences, this video of Immortals of Aveum it also gives us a glimpse of how the puzzles will be implemented.

You can see this new trailer of Immortals of Aveum here:

Although it was recently announced, Immortals of Aveum is quite close to its release, which will take place on July 20. The new FPS of AEwill be available only for current generation platforms that include playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: comic book