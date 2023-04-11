













From what was shared by this producer and screenwriter, EA rejected the idea of ​​a third installment, which tentatively had the name of Alice: Asylum. It’s why McGee, at least right now, is convinced the dream is dead.

Previously, American McGee created a fundraising campaign on Patreon and a package with concept art, design documents, story and even a development ‘bible’ of this sequel.

But it seems that Electronic Arts has no interest and less passion for what McGee proposes and the people who supported him. That is why this designer also commented that this was the conclusion of the universe of Alice.

Likewise, that in this way ends his interest in the video game development industry. In his Twitter message, American McGee says of the sequel to Alice: Madness Returns that ‘Alice: Asylum has come to an end’.

To this, McGee added ‘after several weeks of review, EA has returned a response regarding funding and/or licensing for ‘Alice: Asylum’. Alice had a good run, but the dream ended’.

When did Alice: Madness Returns come out and cost?

Alice: Madness Returns, which could be the last game in the series, was released in America on June 14, 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. In Europe its launch was on June 16 and in Japan until the 21st of the same month that year.

As for the development budget for this title, American McGee revealed on Reddit in February 2017 that it was around $9 million. Back then he revealed that he wanted more time to polish it.

His idea was to further compress the action that this title has, remove a lot of the ‘stuffing’ that it had, and incidentally, correct the most annoying errors that it has.

Based on what was mentioned before, it is likely that the game did not meet the sales expectations that Electronic Arts had.

That would be the reason why he has not contemplated approving the idea of ​​a sequel. That’s despite the fact that a TV series is currently on the way.

In addition to the sequel Alice: Madness Returns We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.