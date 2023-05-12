













EA promises that Battlefield will return to its old glories

Andrew Wilson, the CEO of EA, mentioned that despite the difficulties of having Battlefield 2042 at its release, it remains one of the biggest titles and they plan to support its development. Here are your comments:

“EA has the ability to bring Battlefield back in a whole new way in the future,” Wilson said.

However, He did not specify what kind of projects we could expect in the future. He also did not comment on release dates regarding other plans that involve Battlefield. But he rectified the support they provide for the development of the franchise.

“We have extraordinary confidence in that team and also in the progress they’re making, fueling the future of that franchise.”

Source: EA

Although he did not provide further details, he assured that it’s far from the end Battlefield, despite how frustrating the last title was for some. He commented that when the time is right, EA will announce details of the progress. He also mentioned that they are still excited about the shooter game.

“Build games and experiences that engage and entertain huge online communities across platforms […], in all geographies, is our goal. AND we believe that Battlefield is going to be a significant part of our future. And we will share reports about it, and more curiosities as time progresses.

Although it seems very ambiguous, what we could be almost sure of is that we can wait more than battle field sometime.

About Battlefield 2042

It is available for PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

It is one of the shooter video games announced as the new regeneration of war installments.

It is currently in its fourth season. Its last update was 4.2.1. Its weapons, maps and new techniques try to make the title emerge as a powerful innovation in its genre.

