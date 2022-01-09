It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 had one of the most controversial releases in franchise history, and months later, the game still hasn’t been able to recover from all the criticism it received during its premiere. EA and DICE They have been working hard to correct some of their most criticized points, but even with these efforts, the community is extremely dissatisfied.

Andy McNamara, communications director of EA, shared a series of tweets asking players to be patient, as some of the requested changes took time to complete.

“People, we need to rest. We have things going, but we have to think about what is possible. Let us come back from vacation and we’ll get to work. I love you, but these expectations are brutal. The things you ask of us require time to focus, design and execute. “

These comments were full of offensive and toxic comments, so McNamara decided to delete them from his account and instead left us with this other message:

“I deleted the tweets. It seems my message was not clear. An apology.”

Things are so bad, that even the forums of Battlefield 2042 in Reddit They could be shut down due to all the toxicity from the community. The moderators threatened to temporarily block the forums if users were unable to maintain proper behavior, and it appears to be a matter of time before this happens.

Editor’s note: It’s a shame things turned out so badly for Battlefield 2042. The game isn’t perfect, but I don’t think it’s as bad as the community is making it look like. The folks at EA and DICE have a lot of work ahead of them, but I have faith that they will succeed in rescuing the title status.

Via: PC Gamer