The Mexican community of FIFA and the video game developer company, Electronic arts, were involved in an embarrassing situation this week. The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that two people disguised themselves as older adults to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, later in social networks it was discovered that these individuals were related to the video game of FIFA. One is a renowned pro player, who even won various local tournaments and represented Mexico in international jousts. The other is an employee of EA for Latin America and carries important brand issues.

That is why a company spokesperson in the region issued a statement in this regard, in which he disapproved of the actions taken by the member of EA and the veteran player of FIFA.

‘We became aware of the recent events involving an Electronic Arts employee and immediately began an investigation. It is an issue that fills us with concern and we want to be emphatic that, in no way, do we approve or justify such behavior‘commented a spokesperson.

FIFA player and EA employee were linked to process

On March 27, both subjects attended the Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences, located in Coyoacán. However, they did it using a disguise to appear to be older people. After being discovered, they were arrested and linked to an investigation process.

Both people related to the game of FIFA They could face charges of identity theft and falsification of documents, since they presented apocryphal birth certificates in order to receive the vaccine. For this reason, they would receive several years in prison, as they managed to get the first dose.

Electronic Arts will continue to investigate to make the relevant decision about its worker and take the necessary measures not to negatively involve the scene of FIFA.

