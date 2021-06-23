EA’s classic “pre-E3” event will be held this year one month after the show, in mid-July.

E3 2021 may be over by now, but Summer Game Fest remains active ahead of a summer of announcements and presentations, like the one from Electronic Arts. The already usual EA Play Live 2021 of those in California will be held this time long after E3. A “conference” that will take place on July 22, as we already anticipated, and now we finally know EA Play Live time where we will see again the expected Battlefield 2042, and very possibly the next installment of the FIFA saga.

Well, the weird thing would be if we didn’t see a FIFA 22 in the event, since the annual sports saga never misses these appointments. The fact is that the EA Play Live will be held on July 22, starting with a “preview” at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 12:00 (CDMX time). As usual, in this link you can consult schedules by countries. The virtual presentation will be presented by the fighter Xavier Woods (Austin Creed), regular in the world of video games.

For now, Electronic Arts keeps the mystery on the games we’ll see at his conference this year, beyond well-known titles like Battlefield 2042, and this newly announced Madden NFL 22 with Brady and Mahomes on the cover. The most recent rumors claim that EA would prepare the announcement of a new Dead Space or similar for this conference, but for now they are nothing more than that, rumors.

Likewise, a year after the announcement of a new installment of Skate, there are many of us who dream of finally seeing the game at the presentation, although it is unlikely that it has advanced enough for it. Will it be, instead, Dragon Age 4? And that new Mass Effect that BioWare works on? We will leave doubts within a month, when this EA Play Live 2021 takes place. Until then, we leave you with the 36 games announced at E3 2021.

More about: EA Play Live 2021, EA Play Live, Electronic Arts, Battlefield 2042, and FIFA 22.