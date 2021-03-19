Electronic Arts’ subscription service came to Xbox with the launch of the beastly Xbox Series X and the small but powerful Xbox Series S. pairing EA Play with Xbox Game Pass Only console players have been enjoying it at its best. In turn, xCloud users could enjoy these 7 games. But now, everything has changed, since after several delays, EA Play is now available on Xbox Game Pass PC at no added cost.
During the night of yesterday, PC users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate little by little were having accessibility to the games of the EA service, being able to download their first titles of great sagas such as Star Wars, Battlefield or the Mass Effect among many others. Now, EA Play is available on Xbox Game Pass PC for everyone, and Xbox has celebrated it with this incredible video via Youtubewhich collects some of the great EA games now available on Game Pass PC.
All EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass
We remind you that to get started with your EA Play membership on PC, you will simply have to download the EA Desktop application, Electronic Arts’ next-generation PC platform that is currently in open beta, and log in with your EA account or create one. new. To have access to all the games, you will only have to link your Xbox account with EA’s. Finally, we leave you with a reminder of everything that the arrival of EA Play will offer to Xbox Game Pass PC users:
Over 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield , Mass Effect, Skate and The Sims.
Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special members-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.
Access to game trials of up to 10 hours of the most beloved franchises and the best titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.
