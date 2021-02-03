The Game Pass is much more than a Netflix, as Phil Spencer said. A proof of this is that EA Play grows rapidly thanks to its agreement with Game Pass Ultimate. Electronic Arts shared its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. One of the highlights is the division from digital to physical sales, as EA reports a 62% digital share in the last 12 months.

During its earnings report, EA noted that EA Play is growing rapidly thanks to its agreement with Game Pass Ultimate. Apparently, the combination of EA Play with Xbox Game Pass has strengthened EA’s service, allowing it to have almost 13 million players at the moment, and also with pronounced growth. Although we are still waiting for the arrival of EA Play to Game Pass PC.

EA talks about the new Battlefield

EA Play grows fastmind thanks to its agreement with Game Pass Ultimate

Phil Spencer said that Xbox Game Pass wasn’t just about “renting” games. But in fact, Game Pass was to be thought of as a sales platform in which third parties had more benefits than Microsoft itself. And while we’ve seen examples of how games are widely succeeding thanks to having the Game Pass exhibit, EA’s statement that EA Play is growing fast further confirms this. The last game to benefit from the Game Pass was The Medium which managed to recoup the full costs of the game in a single day.

EA says it has 35 games in various stages of developmentincluding the upcoming Battlefield, which takes full advantage of the power of the new generation. The game also includes “unprecedented scale” maps with more players than ever. EA also discussed its ongoing acquisition of Codemasters, with which it intends to further strengthen its EA Sports. Although EA Play is growing rapidly at the moment, we will surely have more news on this.