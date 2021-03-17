After a delay of several months, EA Play is finally making its way onto the PC version of Xbox Games Pass – and it’s doing so tomorrow.

EA Play first popped up on Game Pass back in November, but there was a caveat: the games were only available on console, so those hoping to access EA games on PC (either through Game Pass for PC or Ultimate) would have to wait. The PC versions were scheduled to arrive in December, but the launch was delayed until sometime in 2021.

Official EA Play for PC Walkthrough

As detailed in the official update video, those hoping to access EA PC games through Game Pass will first need to sign into the Windows 10 Xbox app, then click install on an EA Play game. This will bring up a prompt to install the EA desktop app. You can then head back to the Xbox app to install the game – at which point you’ll be asked to log in with your EA account. If you haven’t already done so, you’ll then need to link your Xbox and EA accounts, which will allow access to EA Play. At this point you can finally download and play the game. Phew.

Once you’ve gotten that all set up, you’ll be able to access a large range of EA titles, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, The Sims 4 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Game Pass owners will also have access to game trials of “up to 10 hours” for certain titles, such as FIFA 21. Last month we heard that Star Wars: Squadrons would also be joining EA Play sometime in March, and it seems that day is also tomorrow – coinciding nicely with the Game Pass PC launch.

Microsoft has also been busy adding more titles to Game Pass, as Octopath Traveler is coming to the PC and console versions on 25th March, Outriders will launch straight onto Game Pass for cloud and console, and 20 Bethesda games have already landed on the service thanks to Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda. My poor gaming backlog.