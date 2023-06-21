As you already know, AE is going through a situation in which they have given almost no reports to the players since now they no longer have control of FIFA, and apparently they plan to go ahead with all their content. So recently he CEO of the company, andrew wilsonunveiled some internal changes beginning with a name change.

From what is established or implied, they will now have the name of AE Entertainment, addressing topics far beyond video games. Obviously, it is mentioned that they will not put aside the division of EA Sports, since this subsidiary focuses on creating sports games, which for now has not been discussed about the first EA Sports Football Club.

This mentioned the CEO:

We’re building the future of interactive entertainment on legendary franchises and innovative new experiences, representing tremendous growth opportunities.

It is worth commenting that Wilson will continue to preside over all organizations as CEO of AE. This coincides with the news that Director of Experiences David Bruzzo will be retiring, and EA’s CFO Chris Suh will also be leaving the company. David Tinson and Stuart Canfield respectively will assume their responsibilities.

So EA Entertainment will continue to command big studios like Respawn, DICE, Ripple Effect, Ridgeline Games Full Circle, Motive Studio, BioWare and others who make games under the seal of Originals. In fact, one of his games known as Immortals Aveum has suffered from a delay, this in order to give a more polished experience to the players.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The truth is not that important to have a name change, but you don’t have to be so severe with EA either, after all this year it has brought excellent games that fortunately are not online multiplayer experiences.