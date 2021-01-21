EA patents a new technology that would allow improving the AI ​​based on the style of play of each player. And it is that for years, one of the biggest complaints about video games has been that games have unrealistic AI. One of the biggest challenges developers face is finding the balance between making enemies tough enough to challenge the player but forgiving enough not to crush them. And EA appears to be trying to solve this problem with a new patent that suggests it could integrate cutting-edge technology to create more realistic AI.

The patent is described as training for machine learning of virtual entities controlled by AI. The key to this is that it enables AI learning from data collected from real life players. The fact that EA patents a new technology speaks to us of the concern of this developer to improve the experience of its players.

So it’s true EA patents a new technology, because it seeks that its AI can learn from the actions of the players and create realistic game sequences. Its applications could be incredibly beneficial when playing a shooter game like Battlefield, for example, with the AI ​​flanking players if they stay in cover for too long or learning to open fire at crucial moments. It could also make playing FIFA or Madden a more tactical experience as the opposing team begins to adapt to the player’s strategies.

All in all, it’s an interesting piece of technology that will hopefully be used to fix some of the persistent problems with AI in modern games. Several titles have attempted to use similar ideas, with the Hello Neighbor antagonist learning from the player’s failed attempts to infiltrate their home and leave traps in specific areas, for example. We will still have to wait to see what the future will be related to the fact of this new patent.