Currently, video game development companies are always involved in the process of finding voice actors to play different characters, whether from the main characters to NPCs that may not be as important. And that precisely entails spending extra money on commission to artists, and it seems that EA is going to incorporate a solution to this financial problem.

Recently, a patent called “Voice generation in the voice of a video game player” was discovered, which was filed in 2020 but was published just last month. It is said to be a process in which players “input data representing speech content,” and then pass through a synthesizer module, speech converter, and encoder to generate new dialogue based on the sample.

The patent explains that previous attempts to generate speech in games often involve text-to-speech systems, where the game receives the letters and uses a synthesizer to generate the audio. And the idea that is being sought is that users now provide the voice so that the protagonist of the game is basically them, this clearly using artificial intelligence.

Despite this being shown, voice actors can rest assured that such approaches generally require many voice samples for the synthesizer to accurately capture the synthesized speech audio. This means that hours of recording are required, depending on the character, something that would waste the time of users and, therefore, the video game they are testing.

But it seems that the company does not want to give up, so at this time they would be looking for a way to use the least number of words and still have the artificial intelligence manage to generate many conversations so as not to require so many tests on the part of the user. player. Of course, this is still far from becoming something real.

Via: VGC