Jeff Gamon, general manager of EA Partners (of which EA Originals is a subdivision), recently spoke to gamesindustry.biz about EA Originals and what is to be expected of it in the future. Gamon succinctly stated that the label plans to expand in terms of the types of games it publishes, stating in particular that it intends to move away “from niche games” to focus on “bigger, better, and innovative titlesIn any case, this does not mean that indies will be abandoned.

This is an official confirmation, but it was something that had already been possible to notice in recent months. EA Original has indeed announced that it is the publisher of Wild Hearts, an action RPG in the style of Monster Hunter to be released soon. The video game is developed by Omega Force, a developer known for its Musou. We are talking about a team owned by the Japanese publisher Koei Tecmo: It’s not the most famous studio in the world, but it’s far from a small indie team.

Another recent example is Immortals of Aveum, a magic-based fantasy FPS that, despite being made by an indie team, has consistently been described as a AAA title.

The previous games of EA Originals are of a very different caliber, however. The purpose of the program was originally to help support smaller indie games, so much so that EA had even stated that 100% of all additional revenues would go directly to the developers, once they recoup their publishing costs. It’s unclear whether the same will happen with these new projects.

EA Originals initially released titles like Unravel, Fe, and Sea of ​​Solitude, all of which were small-budget games made by indie developers. He also released Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two which sold 10 million copies, making it EA Originals’ biggest hit yet.

It seems that EA Originals wants to repeat that success. “Although we started with smaller indie games,” Gamon said, “we are now transitioning into independently created video games of every shape and size, scope and budget. We are moving away from niche titles to bold and courageous products.”

Gamon says the goal is to find games that revolutionize the genre. Said this, EA Originals will not completely abandon indie developers: Gamon confirmed that he still intends to work on smaller titles and has “one or two in the pipeline.”