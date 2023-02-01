A few days ago a rather ambitious video game was released, the remake of dead space, a game that aspires to be one of the most important horror releases with some changes involved. And with the success achieved, it has been questioned whether its creators, EA Motivethey may one day continue to release more sequels to the series.

To find out a little more about it, a UK magazine has interviewed Phil Ducharmesenior producer, and Roman Campos-Oriolacreative director, of EA Motivate. Who have answered some interesting questions, which really did not confirm that they could make more games in the series in the future.

Here are some of their questions:

Horror expectations have changed significantly in the last 15 years. How do you deal with it?

Phil Ducharme: The first thing we set as a goal for the team was that we needed to honor the legacy of the original game. We were extremely careful not to go in there and say ‘Oh, we can do better’ and start tearing it apart, breaking down the essence of what made Dead Space so special. Roman Campos-Oriola: Our pillars come from the original experience: sci-fi horror, non-stop immersion, and creative gameplay. Any novelty, improvement, enrichment or whatever had to fit within one of those pillars. So, for example, the decision to have the Ishimura fully interconnected with no camera cuts comes from [nosotros diciendo] how we can improve that uninterrupted immersion. Everything you see can be seen by your character, the user interface is diegetic. But every hour or so you were taken out of that experience, because of the loading screens.

When Dead Space arrived in 2008, horror games were a bit quiet. Resident Evil was at a low point. Now that series is at its peak, with its own remakes having been the driving force behind that success. Was that an inspiration to remake this particular game?

P.S.: Sure, back in the mid-2000s, horror was more of a niche. Now you get national releases for horror movies and they have huge box office hits, so I think Dead Space helped push horror in that direction before it kind of fell off the map. So sure, for us. I think the time is right for us to bring Dead Space back and make it relevant again, for people to experience it in a newer way and with a flavor that’s a little more 2023.

We read that he used the community fanbase to get the most authentic and respectful remake he could. That’s right?

P.S.: The first thing we did with everyone who joined the project was, here are some codes for Dead Space 1, 2 and 3. If you haven’t played it, go ahead and play. If you have played it, go ahead and play it because your memory is going to fail you. But because we didn’t want to fall into the trap of assuming we knew better, we also retained the Council of the Community: these passionate, hardcore fans. We made a deal with them, ‘You’re not here to please us, you’re here to tell us, you’re stupid, you’re making a mistake.’ They were getting unrevealed access to everything, things in progress that you would normally never show outsiders. They were getting it all out so they could interrupt us and say, ‘Hey, are you sure this is what you’re trying to achieve?’ The deal we had with them was that we’re not always going to agree, but we have to be able to explain why we changed something. And if our explanation fails, then we have to question ourselves and say, ‘Is that really a smart thing to change here?’

Remember that dead space Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: GQ Magazine

Editor’s note: It must have been a difficult process to bring the remake to fruition, with some changes not intrusive enough to stray from the core of the game. So, if the series must continue, it is best that it be in the hands of EA Motive.