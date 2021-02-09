EA continues to expand its presence. And now EA has made one of the most important acquisitions in the video game industry. The game developer and publisher has managed to buy mobile developer Glu Mobile in a deal for more than $ 2.1 billion. Microsoft still holds the title of the largest and most important acquisition in the video game industry after having acquired Bethesda and all the studios that comprise it for 7.5 billion dollars.

Founded in 2005, Glu Mobile Inc. specializes in the obvious: mobile titles. The studio has several high-impact franchises in its catalog, including Diner Dash, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, WWE Universe, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Glu has been particularly successful with some of its games, achieving such interesting figures as more than 42 million downloads of one of these only two years after its launch. EA continues to set a trend towards the development of multiple projects.

The announcement of the acquisition $ 2.1 billion clearly demonstrates EA’s interest in developing its mobile title business. The reason why this is one of the most important acquisitions has to do with the money invested in it, but also with the focus that EA wants to have. Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, states that mobile continues to grow as the largest gaming platform the world and claims that the addition of Glu’s catalog, expertise and talent doubles the size of EA’s mobile business.

The press release states that EA’s rationale for one of the largest acquisitions stems from its desire to grow its portfolio of mobile games into sports, role-playing, lifestyle, casual and midcore games. EA has been on a hot streak lately when it comes to acquiring game studios. The company beat out 2K and Take-Two Interactive to acquire Codemasters. He now plans to release a racing game every year, following a model similar to Activision’s Call of Duty franchise.