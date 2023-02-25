It’s no mystery that Dead Space Remake has had a huge success: the sales charts from all over the world demonstrate that, starting from the release date, the January 27, 2023has always remained among the best-selling titles.

EA, for this reason, is gearing up to make the most of it an expected and extremely welcome return from the public: in fact, it seems that the fruitful story of Dead Space Remake does not end here.

Dillon Rogers reports to us, directly from his account Twitterthe presence on the net of an interesting survey made by EA and aimed at gamers entirely dedicated to possible new projects on Dead Space.

In fact, this survey asks you to estimate your satisfaction in seeing the remakes of two titles produced: Dead Space 2 (released in 2011) and Dead Space 3 (released in 2013).

The two sequels to the original adventure of Isaac Clarke have historically taken a back seat to the original adventure, but nothing prevents EA from put your hands on these two titles to give it new life.

We remind you that Dead Space Remake is available on next-generation consoles and PC and you can find our review of the EA title here.