Electronic Arts seems to be working on two games for Marvel, with one of them supposed to be a title on Iron Maninformation that is confirmed once again by the insider Nick Bakeralso known as “Shpeshal Nick”.

Although the reliability of the source in question is somewhat debated, given that the balance of his previous statements is not particularly positive, the information has also emerged previously from other sources, always as rumors.

The issue was already reported a few days ago by Tom Henderson, and was subsequently reiterated by Jeff Grubb, who had also revealed the possibility that EA is developing a game on Black Panther, reporting some details of this project.

Therefore, the rumor that would also want a title dedicated mainly to Iron Man in development by the Electronic Arts teams, which would thus confirm that we have rather extensive agreements with Marvel regarding the next projects, takes substance. For the rest, however, there is no information and the matter remains absolutely unconfirmed

According to reports from Nick Baker during the XboxEra podcast, it seems that the new Iron Man is still a very preliminary phase of development, so it is not even clear whether production has actually started or not.