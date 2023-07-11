The EA studio is looking to hire a lead game writer and a senior visual effects (VFX) artist to work on new content for the action-adventure series. Star Wars Jedi It should be noted that the experience in Unreal Engine 5 is mentioned as “a big plus” in the job description of VFX.

Shortly before the release of Star Wars Jedi Survivor in April, series director Stig Asmussen said he hoped to make a trilogy of games.

And he told IGN that “it’s a pretty safe assumption” that a third game in the series would see Respawn switch from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 for development.

Continuing the story of Cal Kestis, one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, survivor picks up five years after the events of EA’s 2019 hit game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” Asmussen said. “How can we take Cal and the team to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? “We had a pretty clear idea of ​​when we wanted it to take place. survivor, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against and how the team was going to influence that. And there are also ideas of what we could do beyond that.”

Despite a six week delay in polishing the game, survivor was released with significant bugs and performance issues.

However, the game was well reviewed, has apparently done well commercially, and Respawn has worked to address its various issues with a series of updates over the past few months. Respawn is also working on at least two other games of Star Wars. Uno is a first-person shooter developed in-house under the direction of LucasArts veteran and co-creator of Medal of HonorPeter Hirschman.

The other is a strategy game developed in collaboration with Bit Reactor, a new studio made up of veterans of XCOM and Firaxis Games, the creator of civilization.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Well we already knew that this was going to be a trilogy. The exciting thing is that this is already being worked on and that the game has dropped in price on Amazon. Go buy it!