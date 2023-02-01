IT’S AT would have deleted a single player game codenamed “TFL” or “Titanfall Legends”, set in the same universe as Titanfall and Apex Legendsaccording to Bloomberg sources and journalist Jason Schreier.

The report explains that the game, which in fact has never been officially presented, was produced at the Respawn Entertainment studios. The reins of the project had been entrusted to the veteran Mohammad Alavi, who however left the company at the beginning of 2022. From his LinkedIn profile we learn that the TFL game was in development at least from March 2021.

Apex Legends

The team working on the game consisted of about 50 people, to which EA will try to find new jobs within the company. Those who cannot be reassigned will be fired and receive a severance package, according to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources. An EA spokesperson declined to comment on Schreier’s report.

If confirmed, it would unfortunately not be the only negative news from EA in recent days. In fact, the company also announced the postponement of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the closure of the Apex Legends Mobile servers and the interruption of the development of Battlefield Mobile.