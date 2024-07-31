The reason is a clause that excludes from the protest all those productions in the video game sector whose works have been active for over a year, or more to be precise. from before September 2023 . Considering that Electronic Arts’ portfolio includes ever-evolving live-service titles, annual titles like EA Sports FC, and a few large productions that take years to complete, like Dragon Age: The Veilguard (which is excluded from the strike precisely because of the aforementioned clause), it’s understandable why EA is not at all concerned about the strike at the moment.

During the last meeting with shareholders, Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts reassured those present that The company’s games will not be affected by the voice actors’ strike called by SAG-AFTRA which involves the entire sector, at least not in the short term.

The words of the CEO of Electronic Arts

“Let me start by saying that we deeply appreciate our talent and our actors, who are an important part of the work we do to deliver the incredible entertainment experiences our players enjoy around the world,” said Wilson.

A player overcomes a tackle in EA Sports FC 25

“This is not an EA-specific situation, it is an industry-specific situation and we are working diligently to negotiate at the table. The way it works now, in terms of specific products, is that the strike is limited to games that begin production after September 2023, including live service games. So we do not expect any short-term disruption to the games that we have in development or the live services that we are currently operating.”

While EA will not be impacted in the short term, it remains committed to continuing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA to reach a solution that satisfies all parties.

“That said, we are committed to continuing to negotiate in good faith and hope that the parties can quickly resolve our issues at the negotiating table. But we do not anticipate any significant short-term impact to EA.”

For those who don’t know, last July 26th SAG-AFTRA, the union that brings together actors and voice actors, including those in the video game industry, called a new strike, this time to protest the use of artificial intelligence in video game dubbing and with the aim of establishing a regulation that does not harm those working in the field.