EA has announced a major internal shakeup that’ll see it split into two separate organizations: EA Sports and EA Games, the latter now renamed EA Entertainment.

writing on EA’s websiteCEO Andrew Wilson said the restructuring would “empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies.”

“These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities,” Wilson added.

Laura Miele has been appointed president of EA Entertainment, Technology & Central Development, and its games leadership team will be structured much as before. Vince Zampella will continue to oversee Apex Legends, Star Wars games, and the Battlefield franchise, while Samantha Ryan remains responsible for “lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single-player experiences”. Jeff Karp continues to lead EA Entertainment’s mobile teams.

Over on the newly separated EA Sports side of things, Cam Weber is president of the organization and his responsibilities include “genre-leading EA Sports experiences and our entire racing portfolio”. David Tinson has been appointed to lead the EA Experiences team, and former chief experiences officer Chris Bruzzo is retiring. Chief financial officer Chris Suh is also departing, with Stuart Canfield to fill his role.

Wilson, who will remain CEO of EA, says the new leadership team will be working with their respective studios “over the coming months” to implement the company’s newly announced organizational changes.

Today’s news is the latest in a series of restructuring steps for EA that saw it lay off around six percent of its workforce in March. A further round of job losses were reported in June, said to impact up to two thirds of employees at Need for Speed: No Limits studio Firemonkeys.