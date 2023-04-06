Last year it had become clear that AE and FIFA they were ending their agreements to continue bringing annual games related to the most popular sport in the world, Football Soccer. However, everyone will follow their own path in terms of these releases, and the first step has finally been taken to show us the franchise that is now entirely owned by Electronic Arts.

The name of the title in question is EA Sports FC and its goal is to become a platform for the title, so now they would not be individual games, but rather updates to stay with micropayments. That is what at least was implied in a statement they published on their official page.

Here are the highlights of his statement:

Electronic Arts Inc has unveiled a first glimpse of the interactive future of soccer, with EA SPORTS FC revealing its new vision for branding, identity and logo. FC will become EA SPORTS’ platform to create, innovate and grow new soccer experiences, connecting hundreds of millions of fans across console, mobile, online and esports products.

This is where the EA SPORTS FC story begins. We build on 30 years of leadership and history in creating experiences that unite the global soccer community and continue to lead it toward a future where fans come first. EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we are excited to show our fans more about the future in July.

For now there is no release date for this new platform, but as stated in the document, fans can expect more news in July. So this release could be in October for all current platforms.

Via: AE

editor’s note: About time they showed something, after all if they want to stick with the annual line. So first they must clear the doubts of the fans to know how everything is going to work.