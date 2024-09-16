EA FC 25 will be released in late September in what will be the second version of EA Sports’ leading football video game in the absence of the FIFA brand.
It’s an exciting time of year for gamers, as a new release is approaching and EA has plenty to offer ahead of time. New features have been discussed and new game modes previewed, though the EA staples will still be present.
Ultimate Team and Career Mode will once again dominate the EA FC discourse, with a significant part of the pre-launch discussion revolving around player ratings. In a footballing world where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reign supreme, a generation of fearless young superstars is beginning to take over.
Some of the highest-rated players in EA FC 25 aren’t even 23 years old, and these are the young talents you’ll want to build your Ultimate Team or your fantastic Career Mode outfits around.
EA has not revealed any in-game ratings for the new release beyond those listed in its ‘Dynamic Heroes’ promotion.
Ratings are likely to be released gradually leading up to the game’s launch on September 27. There has been speculation that the first ratings will be released on Friday, September 13 or Monday, September 16.
However, as is always the case, there have been plenty of leaks before the ratings are officially released. The table below lists the highest-rated U23 players according to rumours in EA FC 25, with Ballon d’Or candidate Jude Bellingham leading the way with a 90 rating. The England international has received a considerable upgrade from 86.
Florian Wirtz’s astonishing season with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen has not gone unnoticed by EA, with the German now boasting a base rating of 88. Wirtz began EA FC 24 with an 85, but the playmaker played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s historic domestic campaign and is well deserving of his rumoured new elevated rating.
Arsenal duo William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all 87, as are Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. Some might have thought Pedri would be close to 90 at this early stage of his career, but the Barcelona midfielder, while still majestic, continues to be plagued by injuries. He is thought to be 86.
Cole Palmer and Nico Williams, both part of EA’s in-game ‘Future Stars’ promotion last year, enter the new release with 85-rated cards and are among the top ten rated under-23s in EA FC 25.
The talented Lamine Yamal was not up to par last year, but an absolutely remarkable season at Barcelona, culminating in Euro 2024 glory with Spain, means he has now broken the 80 barrier with EA. The Barca winger is perhaps underrated as an 81.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
RATING
|
JUDE BELLINGHAM
|
REAL MADRID
|
90
|
FLORIAN WIRTZ
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
|
88
|
WILLIAM SALIBA
|
ARSENAL
|
87
|
Jamal Musiala
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
87
|
BUKAYO SAKA
|
ARSENAL
|
87
|
RODRYGO
|
REAL MADRID
|
87
|
PEDRI
|
BARCELONA
|
86
|
COLE PALMER
|
CHELSEA
|
85
|
Nico Williams
|
ATHLETIC BILBAO
|
85
|
LAMINE YAMAL
|
BARCELONA
|
81
Last year, EA looked to celebrate some of the sport’s emerging young talents with its “Future Stars” series. Two teams of under-23s were released, with each player receiving significant upgrades from their base cards.
“Each Future Star upgrade represents the potential these U23 players have to rise from prodigy to world-class player as they progress through their careers,” EA wrote in the promotion description. Lauren James, Jeremy Doku, Arda Guler and Selma Bacha were all part of the promotion in EA FC 24.
19 ICONS were also launched with younger star faces.
EA is expected to run a similar promotion again at EA FC 25, but the series only launched in February 2024 last time. So we don’t yet know which young stars will receive improved cards in the new game. We’ll probably have to wait until the new year.
More information on EA Sports FC 25 ratings:
#Top #Young #Players #Ratings #Confirmed
Leave a Reply