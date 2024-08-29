He EA FC 25 is scheduled to be released between September 20 and 27 with some great new features. Thanks to the American studio, the game will be renewed once again to offer a top-level reality show. A major new feature has appeared in the career mode and transfers.
This is big news that was announced by the popular video game. EA FC 25’s career mode will experience a sudden arrival next season. Well known for transfer rumors and the transfer window in general, it will have a high quality in the game. The discovery will surely be a talking point, because there will be no more suspense during summer or winter transfers with this version.
Even Fabrizio Romano, the famous Italian sports journalist, will be in next season’s video game. To accommodate the pure reality, EA decided to put him in career mode so that he could find out about transfer news before anyone else. He is one of the most reliable journalists in this field. Due to his reputation, especially on social networks like Twitter, he even joined the team. to Sky Sport Italia at 19 years old.
Among other new features, Jude Bellingham will be on the cover of issue 25. It makes perfect sense since the Englishman signed for Real Madrid last season and had a magnificent season, winning a Spanish championship and a Champions League.
More news about EA Sports FC 25:
#big #features #career #mode #transfers #talk #town
Leave a Reply